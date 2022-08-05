In Ukraine, the ex-TV presenter of “Inter” Cat was suspected of treason due to posts in Telegram

In Ukraine, the former TV presenter of the Inter TV channel, Yuri Kot, was suspected of high treason. Writes about it RIA News.

It is noted that Kot was informed of suspicion of treason in connection with posts in his Telegram channel. It is alleged that from April to May, the ex-TV presenter of Inter posted there “distorted information about historical and political facts” and was engaged in the dissemination of “pro-Kremlin narratives, discrediting Ukrainians.”