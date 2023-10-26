A battalion of ex-fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered service in the Russian Armed Forces unit “Cascade”

The volunteer battalion named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky, formed from former fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), entered service in the Russian operational combat tactical formation (OCTF) “Cascade”; after taking the oath, the fighters will go to the front line. Told about this RIA News battalion commander Andrey Tishchenko.

At the moment, we have entered the service in the military unit of the Cascade OBTF, and we will carry out our further service directly here. We will also be taking the oath. We will take the oath at the end of our educational process Andrey Tishchenkocommander of the battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers appeared at the training center about three weeks ago. Tishchenko noted that everyone is in a fighting mood, everyone is energetic, eager for knowledge, delving into everything, trying to prove themselves in this.

We were given weapons and uniforms as soon as we arrived here, the next day. Everyone received their own machine gun, he fully serviced it. Then there were trips to the training ground, each person shot his weapon Andrey Tishchenkocommander of the battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky

After the oath, the battalion will go to the front, the commander added.

On September 24, 2022, former soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who were in the colony in Yelenovka, wanted to obtain Russian citizenship by contacting the People’s Council of the DPR. On November 24, it became known about the formation of the battalion. It was assumed that it would include 50 volunteers who went over to the Russian side.

Andrei Tishchenko reported about the creation of a volunteer battalion of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the end of February. At that time, about 200 Ukrainian fighters wanted to join it.

Ex-fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the opportunity to “pay tribute”

As the person in charge of the Khmelnitsky battalion, Tishchenko, explained, “this story began” when the Ukrainian government abandoned its people instead of protecting them. However, now Tishchenko and his comrades in this unit have the opportunity to “pay tribute.” At the same time, the commander expects that the battalion will be replenished.