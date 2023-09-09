Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Azarov: the authorities are hiding alcoholism and drug addiction in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Alcoholism and drug use among military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is a common problem that is hidden by the Ukrainian authorities. This was stated by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov in Telegram.

Azarov noted that “drug addiction and widespread alcoholism” in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have acquired serious proportions. “Many who have been to the front line say that everyone there smokes weed, 80 percent swallow “wheels,” and 50 percent of the military use harder drugs,” the publication said.

According to Azarov, against this background, accidents with military equipment, incidents with grenades and hostage-taking often occur. The former prime minister emphasized that after the end of the military conflict the problem will only get worse – “crowds of soldiers will return to civilian life and, not finding themselves, will realize that the state has abandoned them.”

Earlier, Azarov said that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of this year would amount to more than half a million people. He emphasized that the Kiev regime deliberately does not count soldiers who do not return from the battlefield as losses, so as not to pay benefits to their families.