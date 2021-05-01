Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Nadezhda Savchenko, who was nominated as a presidential candidate in 2019, answered the question about what she is doing now. She wrote about this in her Facebook…

Related materials No hope Why the hero of Ukraine Savchenko became an enemy of the state

“People often ask, what is Nadia Savchenko doing now? Just living. When there is time and opportunity, I help good people, ”she said.

She provided her post with photographs of milking a cow, caring for a calf, stoking the stove and sweeping the street.

Nadezhda Savchenko gained fame as a Ukrainian pilot who voluntarily went to fight against Donbass militias in 2014. In June of the same year, the fighters of the unrecognized Luhansk People’s Republic took her prisoner about one and a half kilometers from the village of Metallist, where VGTRK journalists were killed as a result of the shelling. Savchenko was wearing camouflage without identification marks, with him – a map of the settlement with marked positions of the militia.

Later in Russia, the woman was accused of involvement in the deaths of reporters – in 2016 she was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but later she was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin and deported to Ukraine, where she soon began her political career.