Ukrainian ex-escort Ksyusha Maneken was awarded a medal for intelligence assistance

Ukrainian ex-escort Ksyusha Maneken (real name Oksana Voloshchuk) was awarded the medal “For assistance to the military intelligence of Ukraine” II degree. About it informs “24 channel”.

Voloshchuk posted a photo on her blog, in which she is depicted with adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak. In addition to her, other Ukrainian bloggers were also present at the meeting.

Voloshchuk accompanied the photo with an ironic reminder of her work as an escort and answered critics in advance. “The comedian became president, the “escort” received an order, but you, so correct, did not receive [ничего]’ she wrote. The photo with the caption was later removed from Mannequin’s blog. She also did not specify for what particular merits she was awarded the medal of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

In his interviews, Voloshchuk toldHow did you get into the escort business? She admitted that she did not want to work as a waitress, but she was in dire need of money. She also noted that she avoided intimate relationships with clients.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian security forces discovered the data of girls working for the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Escorts not only served as informants, but also carried out special assignments, as well as sabotage.