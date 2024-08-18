Former Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters from Krivonos’s detachment expressed readiness to move to Kursk

Former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the Maksym Krivonos detachment expressed their readiness to move to the Kursk region and take part in battles against Ukrainian troops and Western mercenaries. Members of the detachment told about this RIA Novosti.

A fighter with the call sign Borzy said that they are ready to act against the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk because they “are not fighting against the military, but against the civilian population.” His fellow soldier with the call sign Zmey also confirmed his readiness.

“I have a grandmother in Kursk, I had a grandfather Korenevo, so they reached Korenevo. For me, this is shocking news, of course… It really shocked me… I know that everything will be okay, that they will be driven out of there,” added the fighter with the call sign Prometheus.

Earlier, a Russian volunteer with the call sign Shaman, who is participating in joint training with fighters from the Maksym Krivonos detachment, said that he does not care about their past if they oppose Kyiv. According to him, if people take such a step, they understand that there is no way back for them.