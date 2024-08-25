Former Ukrainian military man promises to share his experience of studying in the UK

A former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the call sign Zmey promised to share his experience of training in Great Britain with the Russian Armed Forces, reports RIA Novosti.

Currently, Zmey serves as part of the Maksym Krivonos volunteer detachment, which was formed from servicemen of the Ukrainian army.

“I am from the Kyiv region, I was mobilized in 2023 to the 199th center – it is located in Zhitomir, we were sent to Great Britain, the group was 180 people (…) I am ready, of course, to share my experience with the guys, why not?” the soldier said.

Earlier, another unit fighter with the call sign Borzy called on Ukrainians to go against those who give orders in Kyiv. He criticized the actions of the commanders, noting that he and his fellow soldiers were sent to build a stronghold on the Kremenchug section of the front so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could retreat there from the front, and then it turned out that the group was thrown practically into the rear of the Russian troops.