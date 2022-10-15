British Prime Minister Liz Truss may leave her post within a few weeks. This opinion was expressed by the dismissed head of the country’s finance ministry and the author of the plan to rescue the UK economy Kwazi Kwarteng on October 15.

“Kwarteng believes that Liz Truss won herself only “a few weeks” by firing him and changing the budget <...> firing him is unlikely to be enough to save her from resignation,” the newspaper reports The Times.

It is noted that other British officials also believe that Truss’s departure from office is a matter of time. Thus, one of the cabinet ministers noted that Truss “seemed to have given up”, another official stressed that the government quickly “fell into a state of paralysis.”

Truss dismissed Finance Minister Kvarteng a day earlier. As noted, the reason for the dismissal of Kvarteng was the unpopular budget plan he proposed.

On October 3, it became known that a letter had been submitted to the Parliamentary Committee of 1922 (an association of ordinary Conservative deputies) of Great Britain calling for a vote of no confidence in Truss. This initiative is linked to a new plan by the Truss government to support the country’s economy.

On October 1, the Israeli edition of Detaly noted that the UK risks losing the status of an economic power due to the policies of Truss. It was noted that a large-scale tax cut in the country led to the fact that investors began to sell the pound sterling and its rate fell to a record low.

Prior to this, Truss acknowledged that her tax policy could lead to economic instability in the kingdom. She noted that not all citizens will like the initiative of the British government, however, according to Truss, she has a clear plan that she considers right for the country.

Truss, who served as British Foreign Secretary, was elected Prime Minister and head of the Conservative Party on 5 September. During her first speech as prime minister, she promised to publish measures to combat rising electricity prices and announced health care reforms.