Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who renounced Russia, got into an accident in Dagestan

British former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Muhammad Mokaev was involved in an accident near the Dagestani city of Khasavyurt. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the source, the athlete was driving with a friend to visit his family when his Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 flew into a ditch due to a collision. After the accident, eyewitnesses pulled Mokaev out of the wrecked car.

In April 2023, Mokaev renounced Russia and asked the UFC leadership not to list the country as his place of birth. “I don’t like it! Please just leave Dagestan for my next appearance,” he said, explaining this desire by the fact that he didn’t like the protests of Muscovites against the construction of a mosque.

At the age of 12, Mokaev and his father emigrated from the Dagestani city of Buinaksk to the UK. He has 13 mixed martial arts (MMA) fights to his credit, winning 13 of them. One fight with his participation was declared a no contest.