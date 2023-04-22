American fighter Nate Diaz strangled a man in a street fight

American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Nate Diaz staged a fight on the street after the Misfits Boxing boxing tournament in New Orleans. The video of the incident was posted on Twitter boxer Paul Bamba.

The 38-year-old athlete grabbed an opponent, applied a choke hold and struck knees to the head and stomach. The man then lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

In November 2022, Diaz left the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he had competed since February 2007. He ended his contract with the promotion after defeating compatriot Tony Ferguson.

In total, during his professional career, Diaz fought 34 fights, in 13 of which he lost and won in 21. In March 2016, the American inflicted his first UFC defeat on Irish fighter Conor McGregor.