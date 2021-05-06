Former UFC fighter Artem Lobov in an interview Youtube-channel “From soul to soul” described the terrible living conditions in the USSR.

The athlete remembered how in childhood he fell ill with tuberculosis and spent the whole of 1988 in the hospital, where there were bad conditions and constant theft. “My favorite toy was stolen! It was the only piece of home. In a good life, toys are not stolen from a sick child. There was nothing good in the USSR, I will tell you for sure, ”he said.

Lobov was born in Nizhny Novgorod, but lives and trains in Ireland. The athlete is friends with former Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Conor McGregor. From 2015 to 2019, Lobov also performed in the American promotion. Lobov has 13 wins, 15 defeats and one draw in MMA. Another fight was declared invalid.

In June, Lobov will fight on his bare fists with Ukrainian Denis Berinchik.