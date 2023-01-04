Tepic, Nayarit.- For allegedly beat his girlfriend to deatha former wrestler American of the UFC, phil baroniwas indicated in the state of Nayarit.

The event occurred on the afternoon of January 1 at the coastal town from San Francisco in Nayarit to the inside a hotel.

The 46-year-old native of New York was the one who asked for help from elements of the State Police for his unconscious girlfriend in the hotel room.

The uniformed officers found the woman lying on the bed in the room and covered with a sheet with traces of violence.

The DEBATE team consulted elements of the State Attorney General’s Office of Nayarit, since there was no more information from the authorities.

So far, FGE’s social communication only reported that they carried out a arrest warrant the man and his audience is today.

According to information from local media, the woman had bumps, bruises on her face and bodybesides being naked in bed.

The security elements questioned the man, who said that for a jealous attack he pushed the woman in the shower and she fell.

The woman allegedly fell, causing her to hit her forehead and head on the ground, and still alive, the man carried her to his bed.

According to his version, Paola, originally from Mexico City, asked him for cigarettes and beer, so the man left the room and when he arrived, the woman no longer responded to calls.

According to preliminary reports, the man was under the influence of alcohol and drug influences, they also explain that the fighter “hit his girlfriend […] until I kill her”.