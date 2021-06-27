Belarusian mixed style fighter (MMA) Andrei Orlovsky wanted a fight with Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov. He wrote about this in Instagram…

The 42-year-old fighter wished the Russian a speedy recovery after the fight with Cyril Gan. “Shall we have a battle? In some interview you admitted that you would have fought with me if you were offered, ”wrote Orlovsky.

Volkov, 32, lost to Ghana in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. The fight lasted five rounds. The French heavyweight interrupted Volkov’s winning streak of two fights. Before the fight with Gan, the Russian knocked out Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. Orlovsky is a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Orlovsky entered the octagon for the last time in April 2021. Then the Belarusian heavyweight defeated the American Chase Sherman. In total, he has 31 victories and 19 defeats.