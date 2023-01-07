Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier said Volkanovski will be difficult to defeat Makhachev

Former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Daniel Cormier named the favorite of the upcoming fight between Australian Alexander Volkanovski and Russian Islam Makhachev. His words lead MMA Junkie.

“Volkanovski will be very difficult to win. It is stylistically convenient for Makhachev, and Islam is also larger and better in the stance. The wolf is a very big guy, but still shorter, ”said Cormier. He added that if the Australian can still beat the Russian, it will be the biggest sensation in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Earlier, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez expressed confidence that the Russian would not be able to knock out an opponent. “I’m sure he will beat Volkanovski, but not in the way that many expect. I don’t think Islam finishes the enemy. It will be a five-round war, ”said the specialist.

Makhachev and Volkanovski will fight at UFC 284. The lightweight fight will take place in Australia on the night of February 12, 2023. Thus, featherweight Volkanovski will change category, and Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship belt for the first time.

In his professional career, Makhachev suffered one defeat and won 23 victories. Volkanovski has 25 wins and one loss.