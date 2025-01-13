Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC world champion, this Sunday became the protagonist of a viral video in which He is seen in the middle of a dispute with a stewardess of a commercial airplane. The fighter, in disagreement about having to change seats, was finally expelled from the plane.

The facts have become known with the dissemination of the video by a passenger who recorded the incident, a graphic document in which the fighter’s dispute with Alaska Airlines workers appears in its entirety on a flight that departed from Las Vegas (United States).

It all begins when a flight attendant asks Khabib if he knows English, a mandatory question for all passengers who are located in the emergency exit seats, as was the case of the fighter.

“I know the language, I know how to help people”Nurmagomedov responded to confirm that he was willing to help the rest of the passengers in case of emergency, but this did not convince the flight crew.

“It’s not a question of language,” responded the stewardess, who offered him to change seats, an option that the fighter did not consider at any time, or leave the plane.

“It’s not fair. When I checked in, they asked me if I knew English, and I told them yes,” the renowned athlete reiterated angrily. “That’s at your discretion. I’m going to call a supervisor. You can choose another seat or we will accompany you outside“, the stewardess snapped again in a tense conversation after which Nurmagomedov decided to leave the plane.

So far neither the fighter nor the airline have commented on the matter, but the thousands of UFC followers who have already seen the video that went viral on social networks have. There are many who condemn the fighter’s attitude, but there are also many who point out to a racist attitude of the airline staff.