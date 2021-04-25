Photo posted by @danawhite

Former Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Chris Wideman was seriously injured in a duel against Jamaican representative Yuraya Hall. Episode video in Instagram published by UFC head Dana White.

The fight took place on the night of Sunday, April 25, in Jacksonville (Florida, USA) at UFC 261. At the 17th second of the fight, the American had a low kick, but the Jamaican blocked him, which caused Wideman to have a broken leg. The meeting was stopped, the athlete from the United States was defeated by technical knockout.

In the main event of UFC 261, American Kamaru Usman knocked out compatriot Jorge Masvidal. The winner of the bout made his fourth defense of his promotion welterweight title.