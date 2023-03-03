Former UFC champion Jon Jones called Volkanovski a more perfect fighter than Makhachev

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones agreed with the decision to leave the Russian Islam Makhachev in second place in the list of the best fighters in the promotion. His words lead “Match TV”.

Jones called the current leader of the rating, Australian Alexander Volkanovski, a more perfect fighter than Makhachev. “His [Волкановски] striking technique, strength, endurance, speed … In their battle, he was smaller, but at the same time very competitive, ”said the ex-champion. He explained that the Australian’s punching power gives him a slight advantage over the Russian.

On February 12, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski at UFC 284 by unanimous decision. He defended the organization’s lightweight title for the first time.

After the fight, Makhachev called the decision to leave him second in the ranking of the best UFC fighters unfair. “The attitude towards us is always like that. The most important thing is that I went, defeated their champion, and they raised my hand. With a raised head, he confidently came home with a belt, ”said the Russian.

In total, in his professional career, Makhachev won 24 victories and suffered one defeat. Volkanovski has 25 wins and two losses.