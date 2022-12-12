Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier said he was confident in the victory of Ankalaev over Blachowicz

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Daniel Cormier chose the winner of the fight between Russian Magomed Ankalaev and Pole Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight championship belt. Cormier spoke on his YouTube-channel.

“After the fifth round, I was almost sure that Magomed Ankalaev won this fight. It was an exciting fight, especially the first three rounds, ”said the ex-fighter.

On December 11, Ankalaev and Blachowicz fought at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. The match for the championship belt ended in a draw. After that, the Russian threatened to leave the UFC.

The head of the promotion, Dana White, criticized the fighters. “I started to pass out after three rounds. Ankalaev is upset by the decision, but what do you want from me? You get beaten up for two rounds, you put him on the ground… Go and fight,” White said, calling the fight terrible.

30-year-old Ankalaev won 17 victories with the only defeat in his career. In addition to the meeting with the Russian, 39-year-old Blachowicz has 29 wins and nine losses.