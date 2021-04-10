Former Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) champion in two weight divisions Henry Sehudo announced a fight against American boxer Floyd Mayweather. The mixed style fighter (MMA) wrote about this in Instagram…

The athlete posted a photo with an opponent. “It will happen! Triple champion against Olympic bronze medalist, ”wrote the MMA fighter.

Sehudo did not specify when and where the fight will take place. He also did not say according to what rules the fight will take place.

Sejudo’s last fight was at UFC 249 last May, knocking out Dominic Cruz in the second round. After that, he announced his retirement, but in March 2021 he announced his return to the sport.

Mayweather is an undefeated boxer. The 43-year-old athlete has 50 victories in 50 fights. He became the world champion in various versions in five weight categories.