Former UFC champion Anderson Silva advocated the legalization of doping

Former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Anderson Silva spoke in favor of the legalization of doping. This is reported by Bloody Elbow.

According to him, prohibited drugs should be allowed to be taken as prescribed by doctors during training camps. “MMA fighters go through training unlike any other sport or martial arts. The risk of injury is very high. And if the doctor sees that there is an opportunity to help the body, then the likelihood of injury can be reduced,” Silva said.

The Brazilian also noted that doping tests should be carried out a week before the fight. In his opinion, earlier doping is not able to give fighters an advantage.

In 2015, Silva was suspended for a year and fined $380,000 for doping. The decision on disqualification and fine was made by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (USA).