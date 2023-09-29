Great achievement achieved by a former suitor of Men and Women, here’s who she graduated from

Great achievement achieved by a famous protagonist of Men and women. Over the last few hours, aformer suitor of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi she completed her studies in political, economic, social and administrative sciences and graduated. Who is it about? Let’s find out together!

Celebrations underway at Men and women. One of protagonists most discussed and famous on the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi has achieved a great goal. Therefore, the person concerned graduated in Political, Economic, Social and Administration Sciences with a grade of 104. We are talking about Carola Carpanelliformer suitor and choice of Federico Nicotera with whom the relationship had a short duration.

The beautiful young woman centered hers thesis on the 2007 financial crisis: building and construction sectors. She herself documented the celebrations of the milestone and revealed the vote with which she obtained the title, through a photo published on his Instagram profile. These were the words written alongside the caption:

Graduate CV.

Needless to say, the post in question was much appreciated by his people fan who sent her their most sincere congratulations. Therefore, within a very few hours, his social accounts was flooded with likes and positive comments to which she herself responded:

Thanks everyone for the well wishes. 104 times Doctor.

The graduation look of Carola Carpelli, former suitor of Men and Women

On the occasion of her graduation, Federico Nicotera’s ex-girlfriend wore a total red look paired with a pair of black heels. The celebrations began in the morning and ended in the evening with a party attended by friends and relatives.