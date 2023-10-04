Something that has come to light in these years is the failure to remain silent about any type of mistreatment by superiors in the various companies in the world that exist. Within the video game business, this is also happening with quite high-profile cases such as that of Activision and its CEO. However, they are not the only ones, as certain former executives of the French developer have recently been arrested, Ubisoft.

As commented by the media, the former creative director Serge Hascoët and former vice president of editorial and creative services Tommy Francois, who left the company in the summer of 2020 following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations, were in police custody.

It is worth mentioning that testimonies are being given by several current and former employees, all so that the compiled chronicle makes some sense, pointing to these particular people who not only harassed within the company but also the video game community. in question. Some even classify certain elements as sexual violence against women.

Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ashraf Ismailwas fired from the company, while Hascoët, François and the global director of human resources, Cecile Cornet, resigned. This tells us that at least five people have been placed at the disposal of the authorities, implying that not the Ubisoft little is done about it unless the news is made public.

In the past the company had said that they would seek to eradicate this type of behavior by all staff, but in anonymous interviews with employees, it has been said that this effort is the minimum, since the crimes continue to happen without any type of consequence.

via: IGN

Editor’s note: These types of things happen in all types of companies, but it is very sad that it is also happening in a business as “healthy” as video games. I hope people pay for the crimes committed.