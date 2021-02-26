John Geddert, 63, was charged by the Michigan State Attorney’s Office with charges of sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. In all, he faced a total of 24 crimes. The investigating body had announced the charges hours before the athlete took his life.

The former coach of the United States Women’s Olympic Artistic Gymnastics Team, John Geddert, committed suicide this Thursday, February 25, a few hours after the Michigan Attorney General’s Office made public the 24 crimes of which he was accused. Twenty charges were for human trafficking, two were for crimes of sexual assault, one was for a criminal organization, and one for lying to the police.

The same Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced the athlete’s death: “My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved, “he said in a statement.

Gedder, 63, could have faced a stiff sentence had he been convicted of all 24 crimes. The charges accused him of attacking in various ways at least 20 young athletes who attended his gymnastics club ‘Twistars’ between 2008 and 2018.

“Apparently, he subjected the athletes to forced labor or services, in extreme conditions that contributed to damage and injuries,” Nessel had detailed hours before.

“Geddert neglected at that time those injuries that were reported to him by the victims and used coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get them to act at the level he expected,” added the investigating body.

Gedder revives shadow of Larry Nassar’s abuse

John Geddert has been linked to former sports doctor Larry Nassar, since, for 20 years, the doctor applied medical treatments to the athletes of the club ‘Twistars’, belonging to Geddert.

Nassar, 57, received two sentences between 2017 and 2018 by a Michigan court of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years. He was found guilty of sexual abuse of young gymnasts. Additionally, he is serving a 60-year federal sentence on child pornography charges.

In the wake of the Nassar scandal, Geddert was investigated for the close personal and professional relationships he shared with the then doctor. Multiple athletes denounced Nassar’s abuses, such as four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles.

During one of the hearings in the trial against Nassar, in which at least 200 women participated, many victims reported having also suffered physical and verbal abuse by Geddert.

Geddert, who was the head coach of the 2012 American women’s Olympic gymnastics team known as the Fierce Five, was suspended by the United States Gymnastics Federation (USA Gymnastics) in the wake of the investigation against Nassar. After that, he announced his retirement from sports activity.

The former coach always denied having knowledge of Nassar’s treatments and abuses. However, one of the charges brought by the Michigan prosecutor’s office was that of “having lied to the authorities during the investigation.”

Despite the allegations, no arrest warrant was issued against Geddert. On the contrary, he was expected to testify in court on the afternoon of February 25.

