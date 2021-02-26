Former U.S. artistic gymnastics coach John Geddert committed suicide. Reported by TASS…

The body of a specialist was found on Thursday, February 25. A few hours earlier, the 63-year-old American had been charged with a number of crimes. The coach was suspected of violence against several dozen athletes. At least one case involved sexual assault.

According to the Michigan State Attorney’s Office, Geddert used overly harsh methods in his training process. He intimidated his charges and ignored their injuries.

Olympic champion Jordin Wieber is among Geddert’s wards. The specialist led the US team at the 2012 London Games.