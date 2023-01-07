A few months ago the offices of Twitter were a nest of controversy, and that is due to the seizure of power by Elon Musk, businessman who now owns the social network. And after this some mass dismissals were carried out, promising monetary compensation to the employees, who to this day do not know what happened to their pay.

According to what is commented on the page of Bloomberg, the former employees of the website have received a payment corresponding to the agreed 60 days according to labor rights, since they were forced to leave the company. But the additional payment that entails the liquidation has not yet been made, and the workers do not know how it will reach them.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

In addition to the fact that the payment plans for former workers are still unclear, it seems that Twitter he plans to cut benefits to those who are now in the company, such as transportation, food and family planning. This could be directed towards other sections such as health insurance or other types of things that relate to the well-being of the user.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: By now the ex-employees should be looking for some sort of new position, since they now have one more month to go before final pay is received. Even so, legally it has to reach them yes or yes.