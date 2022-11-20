President of the PL said he had met with Judge Sandro Nunes Vieira to discuss the inspection of electronic ballot boxes

Sandro Nunes Vieira, former judge of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), denied last Saturday night (19.Nov.2022) having met with the president of the PL (Liberal Party) Valdemar Costa Neto to deal with the inspection of electronic ballot boxes by the party.

Valdemar said in a video released this afternoon that he met with Sandro and that the judge would have said he was not aware of the lack of identification on the ballot boxes. The president of the PL also said that the judge would be helping the party with its report on the polls.

However, the Power360 found out that the president of the PL was never with Vieira. In a statement, the former TSE judge said he had not “personal contact” with Valdemar and not having participated in the meetings that dealt with the inspection of the PL in relation to the election. He said that, as a judge, he could not issue public opinions or value judgments on “political connotation”🇧🇷

Sandro also claimed to have had contact with Carlos Rocha, the president of the IVL (Legal Vote Institute), mentioned as a member of the technical team hired by the PL to create the report.

According to the judge, he spoke with Carlos on August 1, 2022, when the president of the IVL asked for a meeting to discuss matters related to electronic voting machines. Sandro said he did not participate in the meeting.

Here is the full text of the note by Judge Sandro Nunes Vieira released this Saturday (19.Nov.2022):

🇧🇷I have been a Federal Judge since 2008 and in 2019 I was invited to join the team of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso at the TSE. I continued to provide services to the Electoral Court during the administration of Minister Luiz Edson Fachin. After my summons time, I returned to the jurisdiction in the 4th Region on 08/17/2022.

“On November 19, 2022, I was informed by the TSE communication team that my name had been cited by the President of the Liberal Party, Mr. Valdemar Costa Neto, in the context of which he would have spoken to me about possible irregularities in the electronic voting machines.

“On the subject, I come to clarify that I never had personal contact with the President of the Liberal Party. As a judge, I do not issue public opinions or value judgments on processes with a political connotation.

“The only person from the Liberal Party I had contact with during my work at the TSE was engineer Carlos Rocha, in charge of the Liberal Party’s inspection work on the 2022 electoral process. The last time I spoke with him was on August 1st. 2022 at a meeting at the TSE, regarding the inspection work in the 2022 Elections. On the occasion he asked me to designate a meeting to deal with matters related to the election. The request was forwarded to the Secretary General, Dr. Christine Peter, who at a later date complied with Mr. Carlos Rocha. I did not attend the meeting.

“As soon as I became aware of the video, I contacted the advisory of the President of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in order to clarify the facts and make my position clear, in the sense of never having maintained contact with Mr. Valdemar Costa Neto”.