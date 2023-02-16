After the screenshots in which the chalaco boxer is compromised, his former co-workers fear that their former boss will retaliate.

Jonathan Maicelo’s former trusted men showed some chats in which he is observed asking to meet women despite having a relationship with Samantha Batallanos. Therefore, the former workers of the boxer warned, before the cameras of “Magaly TV the firm”that if something happens to them, it will be the total responsibility of the chalaco.

“If something happens to us these days, this week or this month, if we appear beaten, we would like guarantees. We hold Maicelo responsible,” they said.