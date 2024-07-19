Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Nikki Haley supports Donald Trump at the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. However, in one post she goes too far.

Milwaukee – For a long time Nikki Haley as one of the fiercest opponents of Donald Trump in the Republican camp. But at the party convention in Milwaukee it became clear that the republican above all, they want to demonstrate unity. A number of Trump’s political opponents took the stage during the party convention, all of them pledging their “endorsement”, i.e. their support.

During the election campaign, Haley had stressed that Trump was not qualified for the office of US President. It was only last May that she pledged her support to the 78-year-old when her own candidacy seemed hopeless. Now, at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, she took a politically cozy approach. Observers even speculated whether she would recommend herself for a position in the cabinet if Trump won the election.

Haley supports Trump: Former rival gives voting recommendation

On X, the former Twitter, Haley has recently been commenting more frequently on Trump and his, in her eyes, suddenly very successful policies. On Wednesday she published a post that has attracted a lot of criticism online. She wrote: “When Barack Obama was president, Wladimir Putin in the Crimea “During the term of office of Joe Biden President Putin invaded Ukraine.

And he continued: “But when Donald Trump was president, Putin did nothing. No invasions, no wars.” Haley concluded: “This was no accident. Putin did not attack Ukraine because he knew Donald Trump was strong. A strong president does not start wars. A strong president prevents them.”

Former rival supports Trump: criticism of Haley post

Users quickly commented on her post. The well-known Ukrainian military blogger Operator Starsky wrote: “My brigade lost four men in combat – in Donbas, in 2019 and 2020, while Trump was president.” So much for Haley’s statement that there were no wars and invasions during Trump’s term in office, added the military blogger.

Several users accused Haley of “obvious lies,” while another wrote that Haley no longer has “credibility” and has “no respect.” Another wrote, “You have to understand that no one can believe you anymore.” And one user sarcastically asked, “Didn’t you say a few months ago that Trump is too weak to face Putin?”

The Russian-Ukrainian war began in February 2014 with an armed conflict in Crimea, and Russia subsequently annexed the peninsula in violation of international law. Fighting also took place in eastern Ukraine, and in the Donbass region the Kremlin built up militias loyal to Russia, which fought alongside Russian soldiers against Ukrainian units in the following years. At the end of 2021, Putin began to station massive numbers of troops in the region. On February 24, 2022, a large-scale attack on Ukraine took place, which continues to this day. (fmu)