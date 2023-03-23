Friday, March 24, 2023
Former Trump lawyer to testify in case of documents from his Florida mansion

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in World
0
Former Trump lawyer to testify in case of documents from his Florida mansion


close

donald trump

Former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for the former president said “there is no legal or factual basis” against him.

Lawyer Evan Corcoranformer lawyer of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), was summoned to testify this Friday before a grand jury investigating the case of the classified documents found last August in the former president’s Florida mansion.

A source familiar with the case told CNN television this Thursday that this summons comes after a Washington DC appeals court ruled the day before that Corcoran was due to hand over his notes, transcripts and other evidence as part of the investigations into possible mishandling of classified documents..

In response to this court decision, a Trump spokesperson told the channel that “there is no legal or factual basis, nor substance in any case against President Trump,” while accusing prosecutors of targeting the lawyers when they have nothing to lean on.

The Department of Justice is investigating the handling of thousands of official documents, including some 300 classified documents, which were removed from the White House at the end of Trump’s term in January 2021 and which were found by FBI agents last August during a search in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

In parallel, it is expected from one moment to the next that the grand jury in charge of studying in the Manhattan Criminal Court the charges against Trump for the investigation into an alleged payment in 2016 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels take a decision on whether or not to impute the former president and candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential elections.

Last Saturday, the former president predicted on his Truth Social network that he would be arrested on Tuesday, which did not happen.

EFE

