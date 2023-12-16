Rudolph Giuliani falsely accused two workers of working to defraud Donald Trump in the 2020 elections

Donald Trump's former lawyer, Rudolph Giulianiwas ordered to pay more than US$ 148 million (R$ 730 million) in compensation to two Georgia workers falsely accused of electoral fraud in 2020. The decision, on Friday (Dec 15), was made by the jury at the Washington Federal Court, according to information from Reuters.

Giuliani accused the two women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, of working against Trump in the electoral process in which the former president lost to the current head of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden. Of the entire compensation amount, US$73 million will be allocated to compensate them for the emotional damages and their reputation. The others US$75 million corresponds to the lawyer's punishment for his conduct.

The Court had already determined before trial that Giuliani was liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. But the amount of compensation was still pending before the jury. The deliberation lasted more than 10 hours until reaching almost US$ 150 million.

The verdict was given after 3 days of testimony from Moss and Freeman. They, who are black women, stated that they had received a large number of racist and sexist messages and threats of lynching due to the lawyer's allegations.

Giuliani chose not to testify during the hearing. Trump's former lawyer will appeal the order.