After the complaint of sexual harassment by his collaborator Noelle Dunphy, Rudolph Giuliani is also described as a predator by Cassidy Hutchinson, Donald Trump’s former assistant and super witness in the investigation into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Hutchinson has put in black and white in his forthcoming book, Enough, where she accuses Giuliani of having “groped” her on the very day of the assault. “It was a wolf attacking his prey,” he says in the book, while describing the backstage of the former president’s speech before the revolt.

Hutchinson reveals that the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer put his hand “under my blazer, then under my skirt.” “I felt his cold hand on my thigh,” writes the former assistant, then 27 years old, explaining that she managed to withdraw “from Rudy’s grip… full of anger” and ran away in search of Mark Meadows », the tycoon’s last chief of staff.

A spokesman for Giuliani, Ted Goodman, replied that “we should ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is now revealing facts from two and a half years ago”, insinuating that the revelations are part of “a marketing campaign” for the release of the book. “It is a disgusting lie against Mayor Rudy Giuliani – a man whose distinguished career in public service has seen him dismantle the mob, clean up New York and comfort the nation after 9/11.”