Former aide to former US President Donald Trump and former head of the National Council on Trade at the White House, Peter Navarro, refused to cooperate with Congress and provide data on the fight against the pandemic and possible mistakes that the next administration made. This was reported by the NBC television company, reports TASS…

American lawmakers, with a court summons, demanded that the politician hand over the documents by December 8, as well as personally answer their questions by December 15. Navarro did not give his consent to this.

The ex-aide referred to Trump’s instructions not to disclose information about the work of the past administration and advised congressmen to contact the former president’s lawyers. The congressional committee considered the refusal to be inappropriate and continues to insist on the request.

Earlier it became known that Trump will write a memoir about his work in the White House. He stated that it would be “a very powerful thing,” and also stressed that a large number of publishers showed interest in his book. However, the ex-president did not name any planned dates for its publication, or those that he plans to describe in it.