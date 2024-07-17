Peter Navarro, a former aide to former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, was released from prison in Miami on Wednesday (17) after serving a four-month sentence for disobeying a congressional subpoena related to the investigation into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to former President Trump’s campaign, the former White House economic adviser plans to attend the Republican National Convention, which began on Monday (15) in Milwaukee and will end this Thursday (18).

The former US president, who was proclaimed the official Republican candidate on Monday, said in May that he would hire Navarro again if he returned to the White House.

Navarro completed his sentence Wednesday at a Miami federal prison after being convicted in 2023 on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to produce documents related to the investigation and for avoiding testifying before the House of Representatives committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Congressional investigators wanted to gather testimony from the former White House official about his actions after the 2020 election, in which the current US President, Democrat Joe Biden, was the winner.

Navarro, who turned himself in to authorities on March 19, failed in his bid to avoid jail while appealing his conviction after U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts rejected a request from his defense.

Throughout the court proceedings, Navarro has maintained that he believed that, based on then-President Trump’s invocation of executive privilege, he did not need to comply with the House committee’s demands.

Before entering prison, Navarro said his sentence was “an unprecedented attack on the constitutional separation of powers.”

During the trial, prosecutors said Navarro showed “total contempt” for the House committee investigating the alleged insurrection.

For the attack on the Capitol, Steve Bannon, Trump’s former strategist, was also sentenced to four months in prison for contempt, but another court ruled that he could remain free while awaiting the resolution of an appeal.