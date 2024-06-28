Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon will have to report to prison by Mondayafter the Supreme Court rejected his appeal. Bannon’s last-minute attempt to avoid a four-month sentence for defying the commission’s January 6 subpoenas. Bannon was convicted in Washington on two counts of contempt of Congress nearly two years ago, in July 2022, and sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols had suspended his sentence during the request to appeal, which was rejected in May. Nichols ordered Bannon to report to prison by July 1, saying there was no basis to continue deferring sentencing.