A federal judge in Washington on Friday sentenced Steve Bannon, a strategist and ally of former US President Donald Trump, to four months in prison for defying the subpoena of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. . Its nine members (seven Democrats and two Republicans) called him to testify in September 2021, and Bannon not only did not agree to do so, but also did not provide the requested documents. The conviction also carries a fine of $6,500 (a similar amount in euros).

To avoid complying with the subpoena, Bannon resorted to his so-called “executive privilege,” which assists those who work in the White House to avoid the obligation to testify about what happened during his time in office. The commission investigating the assault on the seat of American democracy on the day on which the peaceful transition of presidential power was to take place then let Trump’s former adviser know that the events on which they wanted to shed light happened long after the brief step through the Administration of the populist ideologue. The accusation considered that this “followed a strategy of bad faith and defiance and contempt [hacia la comisión]”.

Reading out his verdict, Judge Carl Nichols said Bannon, who will remain free while he works on his appeal, had shown “no remorse for his actions” and “has yet to show that he has any intention of complying with the subpoena.” . As mitigating factors to avoid a harsher sentence, the magistrate referred to the defendant’s attempts, after the events for which he was being tried, to reach an agreement with the committee, his service in the Navy, his lack of criminal record and the legal lack of definition of the figure of executive privilege.

Bannon, dressed in his trademark dark military jacket, listened impassively to the verdict, according to witnesses inside the courtroom. Earlier, his attorney, David I. Schoen, who represented Trump in his second impeachment (political trial), an hour-long speech was given, in which there was even time to quote the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, to try to convince the judge without success to acquit his client, who is also accused of defrauding more than a million dollars in donations to pay for the construction of the wall between the United States and Mexico, the star plan of the campaign that brought Trump to the White House. The former president took advantage of his last hours in office to pardon him for those events. That did not prevent them from opening a case, still pending in New York. The Manhattan district attorney’s office charged him with fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.

Another close associate of Trump, Peter Navarro, who was a White House trade adviser, is awaiting his sentence next month in Washington for a similar case of contempt, a crime of which he was found guilty last June.

This condemnation of Bannon, a referent of the alt-right American and one of the most influential ideologues of national populism in the world, from Jair Bolsonaro to Matteo Salvini, as a victory for the committee that investigates the events of January 6, which has been working on the case for almost a year and a half, has reviewed more than 140,000 documents and has conducted more than a thousand interviews.

Last week, the commission unanimously approved summoning Trump to testify, after considering it proven that the former president had a “premeditated plan” to declare himself the winner of the elections even if he lost. The former president and his staunchest supporters continue to spread the unproven hoax that the 2020 election, which brought Democrat Joe Biden to the White House, was stolen from them.

