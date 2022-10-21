A federal court in Washington sentenced former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to four months in prison on Friday afternoon for disrespecting the US Congress, Reuters news agency reported. He also gets a fine of 6,500 dollars (6,645 euros).

Bannon refused to testify before the House Committee investigating the Capitol storming and was convicted by a jury in July. Now the judge has determined the amount of the sentence. Prosecutors had demanded a six-month prison sentence.

In addition to refusing to appear before the committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, Bannon, 68, did not provide the documents the committee requested. A conviction for “contempt of Congress” was last handed down in 1974 around the Watergate scandal.

Trump had called on all his employees not to cooperate in what he said was politically motivated investigation. The committee recently summoned the former president to testify.

Contacts with Trump before storming

The committee wanted to question Bannon, because he spoke to Trump at least twice the day before the Capitol storm and also attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel. Later that day, he said in his podcast that “all hell will break loose tomorrow.”

Bannon invoked some sort of when refusing to testify executive privilegewhich allows presidents and other members of the executive branch to withhold information from Congress if it is confidential.

Later, shortly before he was prosecuted, Bannon said he was willing to testify. But according to the prosecutor, he had already had enough opportunity before and missed several deadlines, thereby breaking the law.