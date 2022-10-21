Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison. A jury had found him guilty of contempt of Congress three months ago for refusing to appear before a House Committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol. He was also fined $6,500.

Bannon has yet to appeal and his lawyers have made it clear that they intend to. According to the judge, the risk is ‘very small’ that he will make another mistake, so he can wait for a possible appeal in freedom. The four-month prison sentence then only starts after a new verdict, which can take several months.

The US prosecutors demanded that Bannon go to jail for six months. He would not only have ignored the subpoena from the House of Representatives committee, but also refused to hand over documents. Trump had called on all his employees not to cooperate with the investigation, which he said was politically motivated. Another Trump stalwart, Peter Navarro, will also face charges next month for refusing to testify, like Bannon. See also Visual arts Secrets of knots and multi-sensory art - Fiskars Biennial opens to the public on Sunday

The committee wanted to hear Bannon’s testimony because on the day before the January 6, 2021 storm, he spoke with Trump at least twice and attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel. Later that day, he said in his influential podcast that “all hell will break loose tomorrow.” Bannon announced just before the start of his trial that he was still willing to testify, but according to prosecutors that does not change that he has already broken the law.

Main advisor

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump during the 2016 election campaign and then served as a key adviser in the White House. His work as a strategist ended in 2017 after an argument, which was later settled. Bannon has played an important role in far-right media for decades.

The last time a defendant was convicted of contempt of Congress was in 1974. At the time, it was Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. See also Lawyer is now apparently reporting the Secretary of Defense

react can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.