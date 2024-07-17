What would be the first thing you would do the day you were released from prison? Peter Navarro, Donald Trump’s former adviser who left a federal prison in Miami on Wednesday after serving four months for contempt of Congress, did not go to his favorite restaurant, nor to take a long walk with his girlfriend, nor did he meet up with his friends: Navarro traveled to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to bathe in the Trump crowd and give an impassioned speech that was as much a settling of scores with those who imprisoned him as a plea in favor of his former boss.

He took the stage at the convention just after 6:30 p.m. (local time) and received a long standing ovation of about three minutes, at the end of which the audience shouted what has already become the new battle cry of Trumpism, inspired by the words spoken by the leader after the assassination attempt he survived last Saturday in Butler (Pennsylvania): “Let us fight! Let us fight! Let us fight!”

“I have to show you the MAGA tattoo I got in there,” he joked at the beginning of his speech. “If they can come after me, and they can come after Donald Trump, watch out, because they will come after you. If we don’t control the government, the government will control us,” he exclaimed next. “The Democrats put me in jail,” he said later, after going over his version of the events that ended with him in prison, “but you know what? They couldn’t break me.”

Navarro’s request was a last-minute addition to the programme for the third day of the event, in which the conservative party has been cheering since last Monday its candidates for the White House, Trump and his choice for vice-president, JD Vance, who was set to be the big star of the night. It was made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. It was its president, the congressman from Mississippi, Bennie Thompson, who sent the request that Navarro ignored.

Another former Trump adviser, Steve Bannon, an ideologue of the national-populist international and popular far-right podcaster, was sent to prison on July 1 to serve another four-month sentence, also for contempt of Congress. Bannon defied a subpoena from a House committee in September 2022.

During his speech, Navarro mentioned Bannon amid cries of solidarity from those present and presented himself as a victim of the political manipulation of justice that Republicans accuse the Joe Biden Administration of using to get rid of their enemies. He attacked the Democratic prosecutors who served as prosecutors in his case, which ended with a guilty verdict for 34 serious crimes for Donald Trump for paying the porn actress Stormy Daniels under the table.

Navarro is the first senior official in his administration to end up behind bars for a crime related to the assault on the Capitol. The commission subpoenaed him to obtain information about how the lie that Democrats stole the 2020 election was spread and for his role in the weeks leading up to the insurrection. In his defense, like Bannon, he argued that he had “executive privilege” because he had worked as an adviser in the White House. The judge denied him that privilege. “They asked me to break the law, and I refused to do so,” he said Wednesday.

The bipartisan commission worked for 18 months on its investigation, during which its members interviewed a thousand people and reviewed a million documents. When that work was completed, its nine members recommended in a document of more than 800 pages that Trump not be allowed to run again, finding him guilty of “a multi-part scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” and called for him to be prosecuted for four crimes, including insurrection.

Their findings were not binding, but they served as the basis for the proceedings against the former president in Washington for his role in attempts to subvert the election result. The recent Supreme Court ruling, in favor of which all six conservative judges voted, three of whom were appointed by Trump, expanded presidential immunity and forced a procedural delay in that case and practically ruled out any possibility that the remaining pending issues with the courts would be resolved before the elections.

On Wednesday, the day he was released from prison, Navarro traveled to Milwaukee, but at least, as was revealed at the end of his speech, he was accompanied by his girlfriend, whom he brought on stage, visibly moved. “She has served her sentence with me from a distance,” Navarro said. “That is what the Democrats do not understand, that their persecutions also affect our families.”