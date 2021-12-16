Apprehension for a former tronista of Men and Women, the television program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Ramona Amodeo is pregnant, but also positive for Covid-19. What are her health conditions after discovering she is ill due to the new coronavirus? How is a pregnancy made even more difficult by the infection progressing?

Credit: Instagram – Ramona Amodeo

A few months ago the former tronista of Men and women announced that she was pregnant again. There family would growhe had said, pointing out that soon there would be five of them under one roof.

For those who don’t remember her, Ramona Amodeo had participated in Maria De Filippi’s dating show as a suitor of Gionatan Giannotti, who chose Laura Addis. After becoming a tronista, she had a love affair for some time with Mario Felice, her suitor.

Later the former tronista met the love of his life. From the relationship with her husband, the Neapolitan entrepreneur Luca Licia, two little girls were born, Annachiara and Olimpia.

Today the couple, who for a short period of time also separated, only to get back together, are expecting another child. But the mom-to-be found out she was positive at Covid-19.

Ramona Amodeo pregnant and positive at Covid, how is the former tronista of Men and Women?

The woman had cough and pain in the lungs. So he decided to have a quick swab which was successful positive. In a message posted on Instagram, he stressed that at the moment his daughter Annachiara is negative, while the rest of the family is waiting to be able to do the molecular swab.

I’m fine, just a heavier flu, but fine. I am taking all the treatments my doctor has given me. There is nothing to worry about.

Many controversies have been written against him, on his alleged aversion to vaccines, immediately denied by the person concerned who does not accept criticism of this type.