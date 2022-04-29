The company is one of the 3 largest in the segment, with R$ 540 billion under management

Former Secretary of the Treasury and Budget Bruno Funchal, 43 years old, will be the CEO of Bram (Bradesco Asset Management). It is one of the 3 largest in the country. Funchal will be responsible for managing an equity of R$ 540 billion.

“The scenario is one of escalating competition, increasing customer demand for profitability and security, and growing diversification of investment options”said Bradesco’s executive president, Octavio de Lazari Junior, in a note sent to Power 360.

According to Funchal, the challenge will be to add to the broker’s efforts to achieve more leadership in the management of investment funds for the most diverse investor profiles.

“I believe that good communication with customers is important, especially in these periods of great volatility that we have faced. The rapid changes in the scenario in the balance of risks at the beginning of the year lead to new approaches in the application of portfolio resources”, said Funchal.

Carioca, Funchal left the government in October 2021. Bruno Funchal was part of the economic team of the Bolsonaro government since july 2020, when he started to command the National Treasury. He took the place of Mansueto Almeida, a strong supporter of the adjustment of public accounts.

In May 2021, Funchal became head of the Secretariat of Finance – later renamed the Special Secretariat for the Treasury and Budget.

At the beginning of the government, Funchal was Director of Programs at the Ministry of Economy and president of the Fiscal Council of Caixa Econômica Federal. He is one of the technicians responsible for preparing the Federative Pact project.