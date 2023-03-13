FC Twente won quite easily against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday (0-3 by goals from Ugalde (2) and Cerny), but afterwards the discussion mainly focused on the behavior of Fortuna coach Julio Velázquez. The losing coach couldn’t stand his loss and let himself go completely. He repeatedly hit the plexiglass and then kicked some equipment. Former FC Twente coach Rob Baan condemns the behavior of the Spaniard.

#trainer #Rob #Baan #denounces #behavior #Julio #Velázquez #Controlling #part #trainers #profession