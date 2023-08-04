“The right of former trainee doctors 78-2006 comes out further strengthened in Parliament”. This is how Consulcesi comments on the significant approval – unanimously by the Chamber of Deputies in the session of 2 August – of the agenda, presented by the Honorable Nazario Pagano and voted under the Infractions Decree, with which the Government has made a formal commitment against tens of thousands of doctors who, during the specialization school, had been denied the correct economic treatment in violation of the Community directives on the matter. “Our theses – comments Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi in a note – the ones we have always supported, have had yet another confirmation. The work of stimulus, but also collaboration, towards the institutions is already producing important results of which the courts will have to necessarily take into account”.

During his speech – reads the note – Pagano, first signatory of the provision, recalled the recent ruling by the European Court of Justice in favor of the health professionals involved in this long-standing affair. “The approval of the Odg – says Pagano – represents the government’s commitment to extend the application of the scholarship to all those doctors enrolled in medical specialization courses, precisely in execution of the sentence of the European Court of Justice. he specialized in those years – he recalls – he was underpaid compared to those who did it later and therefore needs justice which will now, therefore, be done “.

Consulcesi, for more than 20 years in the front line to protect the right of former trainee doctors involved in the affair and with over 600 million euros in their favor through the collective actions launched – the note recalls – sees a new turning point for the litigation. “The first important piece of news – underlines Tortorella – is that Parliament has regained possession of its role, which in recent years has instead been left to the courts. There is a strong and clear political will on the part of this executive to put an end to this injustice With the prospect of new interventions in institutional settings, Consulcesi therefore invites the tens of thousands of doctors involved to continue the legal battle that has begun with strength and determination.