Geraint Thomas has the Tour of Italy as his main goal for next year. The 36-year-old Welshman, who won the Tour de France in 2018 and finished third in Paris this year, announced via Twitter that he would ride the Giro in 2023. “Hopefully we can finish it now,” he wrote. Thomas on Twitter with two photos in which he is injured and with a broken kit on his bike.

