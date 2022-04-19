The winner of the 2012 Tour de France and British triple Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins said he was sexually “harassed” at the age of 13 by a coach, in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, excerpts from which were published Tuesday.

“I was harassed by a technician when I was younger. I must have been about thirteen and I have never fully accepted it…” he had explained.

“It affected me as an adult… I buried it inside myself,” he added. The cyclist explained his difficulty in revealing these facts of which he was a victim due to an unfavorable family context. “My stepfather was quite violent with me, he told me he was a homosexual because he was wearing lycra gearso I wasn’t really thinking of trusting myself” to him, he detailed.

“I was very lonely… I just wanted to escape into that environment. I found myself very lonely. I was a bit of an odd teenager in some ways and I think my determination on a bike was born out of all that I went through.”

Family life

Bradley Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012 and eight Olympic medals. Photo: Pascal Pavani / AFP

Wiggins, 41, has spoken in the past about battling depressive tendencies and a difficult childhood. He reached the height of his career in 2012 winning the Tour de France and a few days later gold in the London Olympics road time trial.

Wiggins said that he tried for a long time to understand his relationship with his biological father, Australian cyclist Gary Wiggins, who left his family when he was very young, died in a fight in 2008.

“The first time I saw him, I was 18 years old,” he said. “We established a kind of relationship, but when he was killed, we hadn’t spoken to each other for a few years.”

“He was my hero. I wanted to prove things to him. He had been a good cyclist, but he could have been very good, he is a lost talent. He was an alcoholic, manic-depressive, rather violent and took a lot of amphetamines and drugs (to dope) at the time,” Wiggins added.

AFP