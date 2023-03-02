Legislative Chamber of the Federal District conducts the first testimonies to investigate extremist acts; ex-minister will be heard on March 9

The Legislative Chamber of the Federal District starts this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) the hearings of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the extremist acts. The collegiate was created to investigate extremist acts at the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) and in the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, National Congress and STF (Federal Supreme Court).

On the 1st day of depositions, 2 former members of the team of the former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres, will be heard. In the session scheduled for 10 am this Thursday (2.Mar), the deputy secretary of Public Security of the DF, Fernando de Souza, and the former undersecretary of intelligence Marília Ferreira will testify.

The former Minister of Justice and former Federal District secretary will be heard on the 2nd day of hearings, on March 9. Torres will be the only deponent on the day, as his statements are considered by the district deputies to be the most important for elucidating the investigated facts.

The summons authored by the district deputy Joaquim Roriz Neto (PL) was approved during the 1st meeting of the CPI, on February 14. Here’s the full of the application (60 KB).

The commission also approved the breaking of Torres’ bank, tax, telephone and telematic secrecy. Here’s the full of the document (68 KB).

The CPI also called for a hearing in March:

March 16 – Colonels Jorge Eduardo Naime and Marcelo Casimiro Vasconcelos Rodrigues;

23.mar – Júlio de Souza Danilo, former Secretary of Public Security of the DF who held the position until the beginning of December 2022, and Jorge Henrique da Silva Pinto, lieutenant colonel of the Military Police of the Federal District;

30.Mar – Fábio Augusto Vieira, former commander of the Federal District Military Police.

The collegiate also approved the summoning of Antônio Cláudio Alves, suspected of breaking the 17th century French clock in the Planalto Palace. However, he is imprisoned in Uberlândia (MG) and the date to hear him will be set for April.

Torres has also been arrested since January 14, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). He is accused of omission in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília.

During the execution of a search and seizure warrant, the PF (Federal Police) found in the former minister’s house a draft for the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília. The purpose of the document would be to change the outcome of the presidential election.