Former top tennis star Jelena Dokic has shared confronting youth photos on social media. The 39-year-old Australian does that to make a statement against domestic violence against women. Dokic was abused for years by her father Damir, who was also her coach.

The photos on Instagram show how Dokic, then barely 17 years old, stands on the court with damaged shins at the 2000 US Open. The result of blows and kicks she had to take two weeks earlier.

“Swollen, bruised and bleeding shins from a whole night of hitting and kicking my shins with sharp shoes,” she writes. “All because I lost a game. Even to this day, my shins are extremely sensitive as a result of that beating.”

Dokic, former number four in the world, sent the images into the world because she was a guest speaker at a charity event against domestic violence. There, the Australian with Serbian roots heard many other stories from victims.

She writes on Instagram: ,,I was angry and sad. Tens of millions of women around the world are going through far worse things than I have endured myself. I survived, but not all girls or women do. In Australia alone, one woman is killed every week by domestic violence. The more we hush up the problem, the more girls and women we abandon. To all victims: know that you are incredibly strong and courageous. Nothing is your fault.”



Autobiography

The former number four in the world rankings previously opened a book in her autobiography 'Unbreakable' about all the hardships she had to endure as a child and during her career. From the age of six she was regularly thrashed by her father after a bad game or training. It became almost daily fare for Dokic.

“He took his belt and spat in my face. I had to take my shirt off because the belt blows would hit me even harder. My skin was almost open. He also regularly called me a ‘whore’,” she wrote. “What I’ve been through has ruined my career. It was a terrible period. I could never do anything right and had to endure it almost every day. He hit so hard that sometimes I passed out.”

Damir and Jelena Dokic in 2000. ©AFP



The former semi-finalist at Wimbledon also regularly struggled with suicidal thoughts. In June last year, Dokic posted an emotional video on Instagram in which she admitted that she had tried to take her own life two months earlier.

After her career it went further and further downhill with Dokic. At one point she weighed 120 kilograms and out of shame she didn't even dare to leave her house. Thanks to a spectacular diet and by taking up sports again, she lost more than 50 kilograms. At the last Australian Open she was in the picture again because she provided the interviews on the court.



