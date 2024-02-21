The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has fined former tennis player James Blake $56,250, approximately 50,000 euros. The tournament director of the Miami masters tournament is being punished for promoting a bookmaker that allows betting on tennis.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#top #tennis #player #tournament #director #James #Blake #mistake #fine #promoting #betting #office
Leave a Reply