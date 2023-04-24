Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Erhard Bühler (r) criticizes the federal government. © IMAGO / CTK Photo

Germany was not always the first country to campaign for arms deliveries to Ukraine. Now one of the former top generals is criticizing the government.

Berlin – Germany took some time before deciding to send arms to Ukraine. At the beginning of the Ukraine war, then Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that she would send 5,000 helmets to Kiev. The Federal Republic has meanwhile moved away from this position. Nevertheless, there are still critical voices regarding Germany’s behavior in connection with the war in Ukraine.

One of these voices comes from the Bundeswehr. Erhard Bühler is a four-star retired general in the Bundeswehr and dissatisfied with the way Germany is handling the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Former top general criticizes German behavior

One point of criticism Bühler raises is that Ukraine lacks armored vehicles, main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Also because “the federal government decided very late,” says the military, according to the Bild Zeitung.

“It didn’t allow you to prepare options for action, even on a multinational basis, so that you sat down and discussed: What if we had to send tanks at short notice? All of that was prevented,” says Bühler der Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Ukraine war: Former top general calls for fighter jets for Kiev

Bühler also has an opinion on the question of whether Ukraine should receive fighter jets from Western countries. The country needs “more ammunition for anti-aircraft defense and also combat aircraft. In the best case, however, no fighter jets from Germany, “but the American F-16s, of which there are large numbers in the world”. There are enough spare parts on the market for them.

The F-16 are “just an example”. All in all, according to Bühler, it must be possible “to put the Ukrainians in a position in the long term to ensure the security of their country themselves.” picture newspaper reports: “We are grateful to our allies for their military assistance. But that’s not enough.” Melnyk continued: “Ukraine needs ten times more to end Russian aggression this year.” (LP)