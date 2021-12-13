D.he Spanish soccer record champions Real Madrid defended their clear lead at the top of the table with a win in the “Derbi madrileno”. The team of the former national player Toni Kroos won the city derby against Atlético Madrid 2-0 (1-0). Thanks to the seventh league win in a row, Real are eight points ahead of Sevilla FC in first place.

Top scorer Karim Benzema gave coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team the lead with his 13th goal of the season in their 16th game (16th). Marco Asensio followed suit after Vinicius Junior’s second assist that evening (57th). Kroos started at Real and played through.

Previously, cup winners FC Barcelona had suffered another setback under their new coach Xavi. After the 0: 1 against Betis Sevilla and the bitter end in the Champions League preliminary round with a 0: 3 at Bayern Munich, the Catalans did not get more than 2: 2 (1: 1) at CA Osasuna. The team around the German national goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen slipped to eighth place in the table.

Two Mbappé hits for PSG

Meanwhile, Paris St. Germain continues to dominate Ligue 1. On Sunday evening, coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team defeated AS Monaco 2-0 (2-0). While PSG is already 13 points ahead of the top of the table after the 18th game, the Monaco team, trained by Niko Kovac, is eighth.

World champion Kylian Mbappe (12th) converted a penalty against the German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel early on. Shortly before the break, the Frenchman (45th) increased after a pass from Lionel Messi. National player Thilo Kehrer came on for PSG from the 50th minute on. Kevin Volland was absent from Monaco due to his yellow card suspension, U21 European champion Ismail Jakobs came into the game at the beginning of the second half.

Angel di Maria had been fouled before Mbappe’s penalty hit, referee Benoit Bastien gave the penalty after consulting the video assistant. Nübel had no chance when the star’s shot was placed. Monaco then fought against the impending defeat, but could hardly bring the favorites into distress. After Mbappe’s second prank, the resistance was broken. In the Champions League, PSG is a possible opponent of the round of 16 for Bayern Munich, the pairings will be drawn on this Monday (12.00 p.m.).

Italy’s champions Inter Milan have stormed to the top of the table in Serie A with a win. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team outclassed Cagliari Calcio 4-0 (1-0) at the end of the 17th matchday on Sunday. Lautaro Martinez (29th minute, 68th) as well as Alexis Sanchez (50th) and Hakan Calhanoglu (66th) scored the goals for the new leaders.

As a result of the success, Inter ousted city rivals AC Milan from first place. Despite a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan did not get beyond a 1-1 (1-0) at Udinese Calcio on Saturday. Third is Atalanta Bergamo, who won 2-1 (1-1) at Hellas Verona.