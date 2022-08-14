OfArmin T Linder shut down

Instead of fine luxury cuisine, a former top chef now serves quick snacks at the Rewe snack bar. And he’s happy with the job.

Berlin – The retail trade is always looking for motivated staff – and even in the difficult Corona years, it was not uncommon for people to find jobs who could hardly or hardly work in their previous industry. For example, it caused a sensation that a hit star donned the Rewe uniform.

Rewe: Former top chef is now working on the snack bar

Jens Heber (36) has also found a job at Rewe. The former top chef now works at the snack bar in the Rewe market on Genslerstrasse in Berlin. report that BZ and picture. Corona also met Heber, but at the same time caused thoughts as to whether he sees his future as a chef. The answer was “no”.

The job change has a lot to do with the working conditions in the catering industry, which is “the only employer where overtime is a matter of course,” says Heber. The industry is “a complete disaster” for family planning. Now he has a regular 32-hour week and, according to the report, even earns as much as he once did full-time as a chef. “Now I can plan down to the minute,” says the father of a small daughter, praising the benefits. In return, he puts up with the often monotonous work.

Rewe employee Jens Heber was once the sous chef

Heber began training as a chef at the age of 17 and worked as a deputy chef in Trier. He was so respected that his employer at the time advertised a new barbecue offer with him and the rhyming sentence “Heber am Weber” on Facebook in 2018: “From now on, our sous chef Jens Heber will spoil you with delicious barbecue specialties at various events or private events from our new Weber gas grill!” was the comment on a photo in which Heber smiled.

But he wasn’t happy in the long run. From Trier we went to Berlin. Now he gets everything better under one roof. And probably very few Rewe customers know who drapes the meat loaf on the roll there. Rewe, Leberkäse, was there something? A photo made waves on the internet. (lin)

List of rubrics: © Plaza Grill on Facebook / Shotshop/Imago